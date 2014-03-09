FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia complicit in violence against Kiev protesters: Khodorkovsky
March 9, 2014 / 2:42 PM / 4 years ago

Russia complicit in violence against Kiev protesters: Khodorkovsky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Russian former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, addressing a crowd on the square where demonstrators rose up against Ukraine’s Moscow-backed president, said on Sunday Russia had been complicit in police violence against the protesters.

Khodorkovsky, one of President Vladimir Putin’s biggest critics, dismissed suggestions by Moscow that the protesters are “neo-fascists” bent on violence, saying: “Russian propaganda lies, as always. There are no fascists or Nazis here.”

Force was used against the protesters last month, he said, “with the agreement of the Russian authorities”.

Reporting By Nalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

