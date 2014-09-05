Status of rebel-held regions in Ukraine not discussed at Minsk talks: rebels

MINSK (Reuters) - All sides showed a commitment to securing peace at talks on the conflict in east Ukraine on Friday, Kiev’s envoy said on Friday, but a rebel leader said the status of the breakaway regions in the east was not discussed.

Speaking after talks at which the rebels and Ukraine agreed a ceasefire, Kiev’s envoy, former President Leonid Kuchma, said the first delivery of humanitarian aid under the deal would be sent to east Ukraine on Saturday.

A representative of the OSCE security and rights watchdog, which was present at the talks, said the deal also provided for prisoner exchanges and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from fighting areas.