FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Status of rebel-held regions in Ukraine not discussed at Minsk talks: rebels
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 5, 2014 / 3:52 PM / 3 years ago

Status of rebel-held regions in Ukraine not discussed at Minsk talks: rebels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK (Reuters) - All sides showed a commitment to securing peace at talks on the conflict in east Ukraine on Friday, Kiev’s envoy said on Friday, but a rebel leader said the status of the breakaway regions in the east was not discussed.

Speaking after talks at which the rebels and Ukraine agreed a ceasefire, Kiev’s envoy, former President Leonid Kuchma, said the first delivery of humanitarian aid under the deal would be sent to east Ukraine on Saturday.

A representative of the OSCE security and rights watchdog, which was present at the talks, said the deal also provided for prisoner exchanges and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from fighting areas.

Reporting by Andrey Makhovsky, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Timothy heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.