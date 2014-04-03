Ukraine killings of protesters were under Yanukovich's "direct leadership"

KIEV (Reuters) - The killings of protesters in the Ukrainian capital Kiev in February during the ‘Euromaidan’ unrest took place “under the direct leadership” of ousted President Viktor Yanukovich, security chiefs said on Thursday.

The charges were made during a news conference by the prosecutor general and heads of the interior ministry and state security at which they blamed the shooting deaths of more than 100 people on Berkut riot police.

Yanukovich himself fled the day after the worst of the killings by sniper fire on February 20 and was later ousted by parliament.