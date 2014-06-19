FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukrainian parliament approves Pavlo Klimkin as foreign minister
#World News
June 19, 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian parliament on Thursday approved diplomat Pavlo Klimkin as foreign minister by a big majority following his nomination by President Petro Poroshenko.

Klimkin is a 47-year-old Moscow-educated physicist who entered the foreign service more than 20 years ago, becoming Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany in 2012.

Committed to European integration, he has played a key role in negotiating the association and free trade agreements with the European Union, which Ukraine is expected to sign later this month.

