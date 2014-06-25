FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says revocation of Russian right to intervene is positive
June 25, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine says revocation of Russian right to intervene is positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ukraine’s foreign minister welcomed on Wednesday a vote in the Russian parliament to revoke President Vladimir Putin’s right to order a military intervention in Ukraine, but said Russia needed to take more positive steps.

“We believe it is a positive step... but we need other positive steps also, like support of the comprehensive (peace) plan by the president, by Russia, and we need of course effective control at the border... and of course it is critical to undertake a number of very urgent measures to build more trust, like releasing hostages, especially releasing OSCE hostages on the ground,” Pavlo Klimkin told a news conference during a NATO meeting in Brussels.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Sabine Siebold

