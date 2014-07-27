FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine blames rebels for not allowing access to crash site
#World News
July 27, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine blames rebels for not allowing access to crash site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Sunday rebels had prevented international experts from reaching the site where a Malaysian passenger plane crashed in eastern Ukraine.

“Terrorists back to their normal outrageous practice: they don’t allow OSCE (the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) monitors to access the #MH17 site claiming Ukraine army is fighting nearby,” Klimkin said on Twitter.

“Their argument is fake. Ukraine is committed to its unilateral ceasefire within a 40 km zone.”

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper

