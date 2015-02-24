Ukraine fears rebel movement toward Mariupol

PARIS (Reuters) - Ukraine fears pro-Russian forces are seeking to extend their control to the government-held port of Mariupol, its foreign minister Pavlo Klimkin said after talks in Paris aimed at enforcing a ceasefire.

“We are extremely concerned by recent attacks in the vicinity of Mariupol and other places close to Mariupol. We are concerned by a possible relocation of forces from Debaltseve in the direction of Mariupol,” Klimkin told reporters.

Some 500,000 live in Mariupol.