Ukraine's Yanukovich has left Kiev, elections only option: Klitschko
February 22, 2014 / 8:49 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's Yanukovich has left Kiev, elections only option: Klitschko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko said on Saturday that President Viktor Yanukovich had left Kiev and that the country must hold early elections.

“Today he left the capital,” Klitschko told an emergency session of parliament, which was debating an opposition motion calling on Yanukovich to resign. “Millions of Ukrainians see only one choice - early presidential and parliamentary elections.”

Yanukovich’s whereabouts were not known, though he had been due to visit the northeastern city of Kharkiv. His residence outside the capital was empty and unguarded and journalists were entering freely, media reported.

Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Richard Balmforth

