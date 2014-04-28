Separatists seize second building in east Ukrainian town

KIEV (Reuters) - Armed pro-Russian separatists who took control of the police headquarters in the east Ukrainian town of Kostyantynivka have also seized the town administration building, a spokesman for the regional government said.

“I think it’s the usual demands, the same as in other towns, the scenario doesn’t change: a referendum and a federal system of government,” said Ilya Suzdaliev, a spokesman for the Donetsk region administration, which includes Kostyantynivka.

A Reuters photographer in Kostyantynivka said he could see about 20 gunmen controlling the town administration building. He said they were wearing camouflage fatigues and masks.