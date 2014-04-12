FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pro-Russian separatists take Kramatorsk police HQ after firefight
#World News
April 12, 2014 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

Pro-Russian separatists take Kramatorsk police HQ after firefight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Pro-Russian militants armed with automatic weapons on Saturday took control of the police headquarters in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, 150 km (95 miles) from the Russian border, a Reuters witness said.

An organized military unit of over 20 men wearing matching military fatigues and carrying automatic weapon took over the building around 1700 GMT after arriving on at least two buses.

Video footage showed the men taking orders from a commander and shooting from automatic rifles as they approached the building.

Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Peter Cooney

