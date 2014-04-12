Pro-Russian separatists take Kramatorsk police HQ after firefight

KIEV (Reuters) - Pro-Russian militants armed with automatic weapons on Saturday took control of the police headquarters in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, 150 km (95 miles) from the Russian border, a Reuters witness said.

An organized military unit of over 20 men wearing matching military fatigues and carrying automatic weapon took over the building around 1700 GMT after arriving on at least two buses.

Video footage showed the men taking orders from a commander and shooting from automatic rifles as they approached the building.