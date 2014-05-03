Ukraine says heavy fighting in Kramatorsk, war descends in its east

KIEV (Reuters) - The head of Ukraine’s anti-terrorist centre said on Saturday there was heavy fighting in the eastern town of Kramatorsk, south of rebel stronghold Slaviansk.

Offering few details, Vasyl Krutov told a news conference: “There is gunfire and clashes around Kramatorsk ... What we are facing in the Donetsk region and in the eastern regions is not just some kind of short-lived uprising, it is in fact a war.”