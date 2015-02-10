FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rockets hit east Ukraine military HQ and town, many wounded: president
February 10, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

Rockets hit east Ukraine military HQ and town, many wounded: president

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Rocket strikes hit Ukraine’s military headquarters in the east of the country and a nearby residential area on Tuesday, wounding many army personnel and civilians, President Petro Poroshenko said.

A Reuters photographer saw a dead woman’s body after one rocket attack in Kramatorsk, a town about 50 km (30 miles) from front-lines and from where Kiev’s military directs its campaign against pro-Russian separatists.

“Twenty-five minutes ago, the main headquarters of our anti-terrorist operation took a strike from a Tornado rocket. The headquarters took this strike, but a second strike was carried out on residential areas of Kramatorsk,” Poroshenko told parliament.

“There is information about wounded service personnel. There is information about a significant number of wounded among civilians,” he added.

The government-controlled Donetsk regional administration said the rockets had been fired from the rebel-controlled Horlivka area, which is about 50 km away from Kramatorsk.

Regional police said at least one civilian had been killed and six wounded in the strike on Kramatorsk.

(This story changes headline to Ukraine military HQ)

Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Heavens

