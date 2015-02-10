Pro-Russian rebels in east Ukraine deny firing rockets at Kramatorsk: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine denied having fired rockets at the town of Kramatorsk, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

“There were no strikes by us from any kind of weapon in the direction of Kramatorsk,” RIA quoted a representative at the rebels’ headquarters in Donetsk.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said earlier that Ukraine’s military headquarters in the east of the country and a nearby residential area were hit by powerful rocket strikes on Tuesday and there were many wounded.