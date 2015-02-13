FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia hopes all sides to Minsk agreement will observe it
#World News
February 13, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia expects that all sides to the agreement reached in Minsk on solving Ukraine’s conflict will observe its terms, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

“This time the agreement was supported at the highest level and we hope that all parties will honor their commitments,” Peskov told journalists.

Leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France sealed a deal on Thursday that calls for a ceasefire in south-eastern Ukraine as of Feb. 15.

Peskov added that Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel would talk on the phone on Saturday night.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya,; writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
