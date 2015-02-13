Russia hopes all sides to Minsk agreement will observe it

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia expects that all sides to the agreement reached in Minsk on solving Ukraine’s conflict will observe its terms, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

“This time the agreement was supported at the highest level and we hope that all parties will honor their commitments,” Peskov told journalists.

Leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France sealed a deal on Thursday that calls for a ceasefire in south-eastern Ukraine as of Feb. 15.

Peskov added that Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel would talk on the phone on Saturday night.