July 12, 2014 / 6:14 PM / 3 years ago

Kremlin does not rule out Putin meeting Poroshenko at World Cup final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko on the sidelines of the World Cup final in Brazil on Sunday, although no talks were being planned at this point, a spokesman for the Kremlin said on Saturday.

“We are not preparing any separate meetings. As far as we know, he is going there too,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

“There will be some separate room for leaders at the stadium, and therefore one of course cannot rule it (meeting) out,” he said on the sidelines of a meeting between Putin and Argentina’s president, Cristina Fernandez.

Ukrainian war planes bombarded separatists along a Russian border front on Saturday, inflicting huge loses in exchanges that marked a sharp escalation in the three-month conflict.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Richard Lough and Marguerita Choy

