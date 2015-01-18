FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says concerned over escalation of hostilities in eastern Ukraine
#World News
January 18, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says concerned over escalation of hostilities in eastern Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said on Sunday the Kremlin was concerned over “the escalation of hostilities” in pro-Russian rebel-held eastern Ukraine and said the situation was not conducive to resolving a simmering conflict there.

“Moscow is concerned over the escalation of the situation in southeastern Ukraine and the escalation of hostilities,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax.

“This state of affairs in no way contributes to the implementation of the Minsk agreements and future search for a resolution,” Interfax quoted him as saying in a radio interview.

Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Andrew Heavens

