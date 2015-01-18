Russia says concerned over escalation of hostilities in eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said on Sunday the Kremlin was concerned over “the escalation of hostilities” in pro-Russian rebel-held eastern Ukraine and said the situation was not conducive to resolving a simmering conflict there.

“Moscow is concerned over the escalation of the situation in southeastern Ukraine and the escalation of hostilities,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax.

“This state of affairs in no way contributes to the implementation of the Minsk agreements and future search for a resolution,” Interfax quoted him as saying in a radio interview.