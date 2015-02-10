Western moves aimed at destabilizing situation in Ukraine: RIA quotes Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Western plans to send weapons to Ukraine and to extend sanctions against Russia over the crisis are steps aimed at destabilizing the situation there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

“Russia is a country that is truly interested in resolving this crisis. All the other plans to strengthen the sanctions regime, isolation, the delivery of weapons etc. - they are all steps which, unfortunately, on the contrary are aimed at destabilizing the situation in Ukraine,” Peskov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.