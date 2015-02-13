Kremlin says leaders at Minsk talks in touch over Ukraine: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin’s spokesman said on Friday the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France are in touch over the Ukraine crisis and that he expected a phone conversation to be agreed upon in the coming days, RIA news agency reported.

Dmitry Peskov also said Moscow expected all points of a ceasefire deal agreed in Minsk on Thursday to be implemented.

On the fate of detained Ukrainian pilot Nadezhda Savchenko, Peskov said Russia had not made any promises at the talks on her possible release as Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said.

Savchenko’s case would be decided by a Russian court, Peskov said.