Kremlin urges France, Germany to push Ukraine more on peace deal
March 23, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

Kremlin urges France, Germany to push Ukraine more on peace deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A soldier of the U.S. Army 2nd Cavalry Regiment deployed in Estonia, as a part of the U.S. military's Operation Atlantic Resolve, looks on during the "Dragoon Ride" exercise near Liepupe March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia accused Kiev on Monday of violating parts of the Minsk peace deal for east Ukraine and urged Germany and France, which helped negotiate it, to do more to ensure Kiev sticks to the agreements that were reached.

“The countries acting as guarantors of the Minsk agreements ... Russia, Germany, France .. should carry out their share of responsibility for ensuring the provisions are fulfilled,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“To ignore that one side is not delivering on the agreements is not conducive to normalizing the situation.”

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage

