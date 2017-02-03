Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A man is seen in his building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Local residents receive hot tea at an emergency center after shelling hit supply infrastructure in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. The shelling eased this week, but Jan. 29-31 clashes near the Kiev-held front line town of Avdiyivka brought the festering conflict back into focus amid warnings of a looming humanitarian crisis in freezing winter temperatures. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A building which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. The Moscow-backed rebels and government forces trade blame for the flare-up in the industrial east that has caused the highest casualty rate since mid-December and cut off power and water to thousands of civilians on both sides of the front line.

Local residents are seen in a building which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. The Moscow-backed rebels and government forces trade blame for the flare-up in the industrial east that has caused the highest casualty rate since mid-December and cut off power and water to thousands of civilians on both sides of the front line.

MOSCOW Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday he hoped that pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine had enough ammunition to respond to what he called aggressive actions by the Ukrainian army.

"The main thing is to persuade Kiev to drop such reckless actions which are capable of undermining the Minsk peace process," Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Ukrainian authorities and pro-Russian separatists accused each other on Thursday of carrying out fresh artillery attacks on frontline residential areas in eastern Ukraine, resulting in civilian casualties on both sides.

(Reporting and writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)