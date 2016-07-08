FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany, France, Russia agree need Minsk measures faster
July 8, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

Germany, France, Russia agree need Minsk measures faster

Russia's President Vladimir Putin reacts during his joint press conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto (not pictured) at Kultaranta summer residence in Naantali, Finland July 1, 2016. Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari/via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in a phone call to discuss the Ukraine crisis on Friday that the measures of the Minsk accord need to be implemented more quickly.

"All the parties were in agreement that the implementation of the package of measures in the Minsk accord needs to move forward more quickly," a German government spokeswoman said when asked for details of the telephone conversation.

Earlier, the Kremlin reported that Putin, Hollande and Merkel stressed the need for a political solution to the conflict in the Donbass.

The German government spokeswoman said they agreed it was important to introduce steps "as quickly as possible" for a lasting stabilization of security in eastern Ukraine as well as the holding of local elections in the Donbass region.

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
