Russia's Putin, Ukraine's Poroshenko discuss meeting: Kremlin
September 26, 2014 / 9:45 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Putin, Ukraine's Poroshenko discuss meeting: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko have discussed the possibility of meeting, either alone or with the leaders of Germany and France, a senior Kremlin official said on Friday.

Foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, who gave no dates for the possible meeting or meetings, also said remarks by U.S. President Barack Obama at the U.N. General Assembly looked “strange”. In a speech, Obama addressed problems facing the world including Russia’s involvement in the Ukraine crisis.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage

