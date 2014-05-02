Kremlin says Kiev will be held responsible for 'punitive operation'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said on Friday that Kiev would be held responsible “first of all by its people” for its decision to launch a “punitive operation” in south-east Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking on Rossiya 24 television, called on Europe and the United States to give their assessment of the situation in the area, where “aviation is being used against the population” and urged Kiev to think again about its actions, according to the report.