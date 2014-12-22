FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine note east Ukraine ceasefire holding: Kremlin
December 22, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 3 years ago

Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine note east Ukraine ceasefire holding: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A ceasefire in east Ukraine has generally been holding in past days, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted along with the leaders of Germany, France and Ukraine in telephone talks on the Ukraine crisis, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

“It was noted with satisfaction that the warring parties have generally enforced the ceasefire in past days,” the statement said.

It said the leaders emphasized “the paramount importance of guaranteeing a ceasefire in the future, an agreement on a line of demarcation for the sides, the removal of heavy weapons and the activation of prisoner exchanges.”

Reporting by Thomas Grove

