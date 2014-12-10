FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 10, 2014

Ukraine's envoy says new peace talks not feasible in coming days: Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s envoy at peace talks said on Wednesday that a new meeting of the contact group involving Russia, Ukraine and separatists was not feasible in coming days because rebels had not observed a full ceasefire, Interfax Ukraine said.

“In these conditions when there is one side that is not observing a ceasefire regime I do not consider a meeting viable,” former President Leonid Kuchma was quoted as saying.

A fresh round of talks by the group has been expected to be held in the Belarussian capital Minsk this week following a truce between Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed separatists on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian military said there had been some shelling by separatists of government positions on Tuesday though in general there had been fewer separatist attacks.

Writing By Richard Balmforth, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
