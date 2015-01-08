FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
January 8, 2015 / 2:23 PM / 3 years ago

Talks with Russia in December showed 'some signals' of a new approach: EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA (Reuters) - There are “some limited” signs that Russia may be changing its approach towards the crisis in Ukraine, top European Union foreign affairs officials said on Thursday.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told a news conference in Latvia, which holds the rotating presidency of the 28-nation bloc, that she saw “some limited positive signs on the Russian side” over the Ukraine crisis.

Latvia’s Foreign Minister said that talks with Russia last month showed “some signals” of a new approach to the conflict, that has brought EU economic sanctions against Russia for Moscow’s role in destabilizing eastern Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea.

Reporting By Alastair Macdonald, writing by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
