December 9, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says Ukraine 'contact group' to meet in coming days on ceasefire plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday the “contact group” on Ukraine would meet soon to discuss the implementation of measures to uphold a ceasefire plan in eastern Ukraine.

“In the coming days, a meeting of the contact group is planned, in which will be discussed a plan ... with the aim of a final ceasefire,” RIA news agency quoted Lavrov as saying.

The contact group, under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), has held several rounds of talks, including one on Sept. 5 which agreed a ceasefire in Ukraine that is now all but dead.

Reporting by Thomas Grove, editing by Elizabeth Piper

