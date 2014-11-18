Germany's Steinmeier says no grounds for optimism over Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW (Reuters) - There is “no reason” for optimism in the current stand-off between Russia and Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday after holding talks with Russia’s Sergei Lavrov.

Steinmeier and Lavrov both looked uncomfortable at times during a joint news conference that reflected deep splits between Moscow and Berlin over the crisis in Ukraine.

“There is no reason for optimism in the current situation,” Steinmeier said. “If I were pleased with the situation I would not have come here.”

Lavrov sought to play up Russia’s “partnership” dialogue with Germany against the growing international isolation of Moscow over Ukraine.

But, highlighting deep splits over the conflict, he called for dialogue between Kiev and pro-Russian rebels that would take into account the rebels’ own voting on Nov. 2, which they held in parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that they control.

The elections were not recognised by the West, which accuses Russia of supporting and arming the rebels.

“The main task now is to continue sustainable direct dialogue between Kiev and Donetsk and Luhansk, especially in the context of elections held in Ukraine and on the Ukrainian territory controlled by Donetsk and Luhansk representatives,” Lavrov said.

More than 4,000 people have been killed since the separatist rebellions erupted in eastern Ukraine in April.