Russia's Lavrov says Feb agreement must be basis for Ukraine peace

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton an EU-brokered agreement signed on February 21 should be the basis for stabilizing the situation in Ukraine, the ministry said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said at a meeting on Tuesday “Lavrov emphasized that the normalization of the situation in that country should be based on the founding principles of the agreement about regulating the crisis in Ukraine on February 21”.

He said the agreement foresaw constitutional reform which would take into account the wishes of all regions in Ukraine.