Action by "partners" over Ukraine not helping cooperation: Russia's Lavrov
March 6, 2014 / 6:43 AM / 4 years ago

Action by "partners" over Ukraine not helping cooperation: Russia's Lavrov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said attempts by “our partners” to take action over the Ukraine crisis via democracy watchdog OSCE and the NATO military alliance were not helping cooperation and dialogue.

“I want to very briefly say that we had a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on the situation in Ukraine in relation to the actions that our partners are trying to take via the OSCE, the NATO-Russia council and other international organizations - action that does not help create an atmosphere for dialogue and constructive cooperation,” he said in a statement issued by the ministry on Thursday.

reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Jason Bush nL6N0M30H3

