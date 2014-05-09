FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia calls for OSCE-mediated dialogue in Ukraine
May 9, 2014 / 3:59 PM / 3 years ago

Russia calls for OSCE-mediated dialogue in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called in a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday for urgent dialogue, mediated by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, between Kiev and south-eastern regions of Ukraine.

Lavrov also called for Washington to help end Ukrainian military operations in the south-east of the country.

“Sergei Lavrov expressed the hope that... Washington will closely work with Kiev to bring about an end to military actions in the south-east, the freeing of political prisoners and an amnesty for protesters,” the ministry in a statement.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Nigel Stephenson

