Russia says Ukraine ceasefire holds, wants talks on regions' status soon

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine was being observed “in general” and that Moscow hoped talks on the status of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions would begin soon.

At a news conference with his Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop, Lavrov also said that Moscow was concerned by the buildup of Ukrainian troops in certain parts of eastern Ukraine, which could suggest they were readying a strike group.

“The ceasefire is being observed in general, but there are incidents when the sides blame each other,” he said.