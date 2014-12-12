FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lavrov says peace talks in Ukraine needed swiftly: TASS
#World News
December 12, 2014 / 9:35 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Lavrov says peace talks in Ukraine needed swiftly: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives for a news conference during a meeting of foreign ministers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Basel December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated on Friday Moscow’s calls to convene as soon as possible another round of peace talks on the conflict in east Ukraine’s Donbass region, TASS news agency reported.

“A chance emerged to establish peace in Ukraine. With difficulties, but a ceasefire, a truce has been established,” TASS quoted him as telling a meeting with foreign policy experts.

“There is constructive base to move forward on... the economic restoration of Donbass, establishing political dialogue that should eventually lead to a constitutional reform.”

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Thomas Grove

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
