Russia says wants peace in Ukraine after fighting surges

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday Moscow would do all it could to resolve the crisis in Ukraine following a surge in fighting in the east of the country.

Ukraine said on Tuesday Russian regular forces had attacked Ukrainian government forces in the country’s east. At a news conference, Lavrov did not immediately address the accusation but Moscow has denied such accusations in the past.

Lavrov said Russia did not want a new Cold War and that the West would not be able to isolate his country.