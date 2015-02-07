FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia optimistic on Ukraine deal, warns on arming Kiev
February 7, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Russia optimistic on Ukraine deal, warns on arming Kiev

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addresses during the 51st Munich Security Conference at the 'Bayerischer Hof' hotel in Munich February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MUNICH (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that there were reasons for optimism on a peace deal for Ukraine but he also warned against the arming of Kiev’s military and blamed the United States and Europe for inflaming the crisis.

“We believe that there are good grounds for optimism, to issue recommendations for conflict resolution,” Lavrov said after talks on Friday between the leaders of Russia, France and Germany. during a debate at a security conference in Munich.

But Lavrov, speaking during a debate at a security conference in Munich, also pointed to growing calls in the West to “pump Ukraine full of lethal weapons.”

“This position will only exacerbate the tragedy of Ukraine,” Lavrov said.

Reporting by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
