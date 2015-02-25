Russia says many in Kiev want Ukraine peace deal to fail: Interfax

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces sits on an armoured personnel carrier near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is concerned that many people in Kiev and outside Ukraine want a peace deal in the east of the country to fail, Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Wednesday.

Interfax also quoted Lavrov as saying the OSCE security watchdog should do more to observe the withdrawal of heavy weapons in eastern Ukraine under the Feb. 12 peace deal. Pro-Russian separatists say they have begun the withdrawal but Kiev says its forces will not do so until fighting stops.