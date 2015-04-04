FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Lavrov calls for pull-back of more weapons in Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 4, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Lavrov calls for pull-back of more weapons in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (C) at the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel in Lausanne, Switzerland March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Both sides in the conflict in Ukraine could pull back weapons under 100mm caliber from the front line in a bid to boost confidence in a ceasefire, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday.

Lavrov said there was a common aim for a ceasefire in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions agreed in Minsk in February to hold indefinitely, although there have been some violations.

Lavrov said parties involved in the conflict as well as the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe were discussing what could be done on the top of the Minsk agreement which, among other measures, involved the pullback of weapons with caliber over 100mm, including large artillery, heavy mortar and powerful rocket systems.

“It is necessary to monitor keeping mainly the military part of the Minsk agreements....There is a possibility to pull back troops with caliber under 100mm,” Lavrov said.

“We will try to help the sides to reach such an agreement, which would increase mutual confidence,” Lavrov told a news conference during a visit to Slovakia.

His remarks echoed comments by a Kiev official last week that weapons not covered by the Minsk agreements, such as tanks and 80mm mortar and other weapons of up to 100mm caliber may be pulled back.

He criticized a Ukrainian law on the status of eastern Ukraine which he said went in the opposite direction than the Minsk ceasefire agreements.

Ukraine’s parliament voted on in March to offer limited self-rule to pro-Russian rebels in the east. But Kiev’s insistence that the law should come into force only when elections are held in the eastern territories under Ukrainian jurisdiction drew immediate criticism from Russia.

Asked about the rights of Crimea Tatars after Russia’s annexation of Crimea last year Lavrov said they had full rights to use their language and were represented in power structures.

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jan Lopatka and Michael Kahn; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.