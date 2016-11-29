FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Lavrov says no breakthrough reached at Minsk talks on Ukraine
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 29, 2016 / 5:22 PM / 10 months ago

Russia's Lavrov says no breakthrough reached at Minsk talks on Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Pavlo Klimkin gather for talks on the crisis in eastern Ukraine, in Minsk, Belarus, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MINSK (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there had been no breakthrough in talks on Tuesday on the peace process in eastern Ukraine because the foreign ministers from Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany could not agree on a roadmap.

“Work will continue,” he told journalists after the meeting in the Belarussian capital Minsk.

Speaking separately after the meeting, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said Russia did not agree to any of the key priorities set out in the talks. He added that Kiev and Moscow had a fundamental difference of opinion on how a roadmap to peace would look.

Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams and Gareth Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.