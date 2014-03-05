FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2014 / 6:26 PM / 4 years ago

Russia, West agree Ukraine should stick to EU-brokered peace deal: Lavrov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow and Western powers agreed that the Ukrainian government and opposition need to stick to the EU-brokered peace deal after meeting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to media after talks with Kerry in Paris, Lavrov said the two sides agreed to join efforts to help Ukraine to reach the agreement signed in Kiev on February 21.

Since the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich, Russia has accused Ukraine’s new leaders of violating the deal.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
