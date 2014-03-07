FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says U.S. sanctions would 'boomerang'
#World News
March 7, 2014 / 6:44 PM / 4 years ago

Russia says U.S. sanctions would 'boomerang'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday any U.S. sanctions imposed against Moscow over the crisis in Ukraine would boomerang back on the United States and urged Washington not to damage bilateral ties.

In a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “warned against hasty and reckless steps capable of causing harm to Russian-American relations, particularly ... sanctions, which would inevitably hit the United States like a boomerang”, the Foreign Ministry said.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; editing by Andrew Roche

