FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Lavrov, Kerry discuss proposals for Ukraine solution
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 11, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

Russia's Lavrov, Kerry discuss proposals for Ukraine solution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his U.S. counterpart John Kerry on Tuesday that any solution to Ukraine’s crisis must take into account the interests of all Ukrainians in all regions and that the right of residents of Crimea to determine their future must be respected, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Kerry and Lavrov “exchanged opinions about concrete proposals by Russia and the United States to ensure civil peace and concord” in Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement. It gave no indication they had reached any agreement, but said they would continue to talk.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Steve Gutterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.