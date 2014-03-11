Russia's Lavrov, Kerry discuss proposals for Ukraine solution

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his U.S. counterpart John Kerry on Tuesday that any solution to Ukraine’s crisis must take into account the interests of all Ukrainians in all regions and that the right of residents of Crimea to determine their future must be respected, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Kerry and Lavrov “exchanged opinions about concrete proposals by Russia and the United States to ensure civil peace and concord” in Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement. It gave no indication they had reached any agreement, but said they would continue to talk.