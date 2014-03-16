FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lavrov, Kerry agree to work on constitutional reform in Ukraine: Russian ministry
March 16, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 4 years ago

Lavrov, Kerry agree to work on constitutional reform in Ukraine: Russian ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry agreed on Sunday to seek a solution to crisis in Ukraine by pushing for constitutional reforms there, the Russian foreign ministry said.

It did not go into details on the kind of reforms needed except to say they should come “in a generally acceptable form and while taking into the account the interests of all regions of Ukraine”.

There was no immediate confirmation from Washington.

In their second phone conversation in two days, Lavrov also urged Kerry to use the influence of the United States to encourage authorities in Kiev to stop “massive lawlessness” against Russian-speaking population.

“Sergei Viktorovich Lavrov and John Kerry agreed to continue work to find a resolution on Ukraine through a speedy launch of constitutional reform with the support of international community,” the ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Heavens

