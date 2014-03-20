Russia says will not reconsider absorption of Crimea

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday that Crimea’s absorption into Russia will not be reconsidered and must not be questioned, the ministry said.

In a telephone call, Lavrov “stressed that the decision on the reunification of Crimea with Russia, which reflects the will of an absolute majority of (Crimea‘s) residents, is not subject to review and should be respected”, the ministry said.