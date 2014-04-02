FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia tells U.S. it is concerned by NATO suspending cooperation
April 2, 2014 / 12:29 PM / 3 years ago

Russia tells U.S. it is concerned by NATO suspending cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov before their meeting at the Russian Ambassador's residence in Paris March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed concern to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday about NATO’s decision to suspend cooperation with Moscow.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the two leaders also discussed possibilities for international cooperation in the crisis over Ukraine but gave no details. NATO foreign ministers on Tuesday suspended all practical cooperation with Russia in protest at its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

