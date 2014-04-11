FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says U.S. should convince Ukraine government not to use force
#World News
April 11, 2014 / 5:04 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says U.S. should convince Ukraine government not to use force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday urged U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to use Washington’s influence to convince Ukraine’s government to refrain from using force against protesters in eastern and southern regions of Ukraine, the ministry said.

Lavrov told Kerry in a telephone conversation that Washington should use its influence ”in order to avoid the use of force and to push (the government in Kiev) to a dialogue with representatives of the regions to create conditions allowing for

fully fledged constitutional reform,” the ministry said.

Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Steve Gutterman

