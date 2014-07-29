Russia, U.S. agree fighting should stop near crash site in Ukraine -Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his U.S. counterpart John Kerry agreed in a phone conversation that fighting near the site where a Malaysian airliner crashed in eastern Ukraine needs to be stopped, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Lavrov and Kerry “have agreed with the necessity for the scrupulous fulfillment of the U.N. Security Council resolution ... demanding the international and independent character of the ... investigation and to stop fighting in the area where its debris is located,” it said in a statement.

The West says flight MH17 was almost certainly shot down by pro-Russian separatists using a Russian-supplied surface-to-air missile. Russia has denied supplying such a missile.