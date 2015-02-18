FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lavrov, Kerry discuss Minsk deal to end Ukraine conflict: Russian foreign ministry
#World News
February 18, 2015 / 3:08 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed over the phone on Wednesday the implementation of a peace deal to end the conflict in east Ukraine, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The minister pointed out the importance of direct dialogue between Kiev, Donetsk and Luhansk, including a speedy end to armed clashes in the area of Debaltseve, and reiterated the obligations of the Ukrainian authorities to (conduct) constitutional reform and provide Donbass with a special status,” the ministry said in a statement.

The two sides also discussed schedule of possible bilateral contacts.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Thomas Grove

