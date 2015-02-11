FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 11, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to travel to Minsk on Weds: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will travel to the Belarussian capital Minsk on Wednesday, RIA Novosti news agency said, citing the Russian embassy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in talks on the Ukraine crisis in Minsk on Wednesday, the Kremlin’s press service said.

Leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France are due to meet in Minsk later on Wednesday to seek a resolution of the Ukraine conflict, in which over 5,000 people have been killed.

Reporting by Alex Winning; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
