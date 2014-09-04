FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia warns against Ukraine joining NATO, criticizes U.S.
September 4, 2014 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

Russia warns against Ukraine joining NATO, criticizes U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov underlined Russia’s opposition to Ukraine joining NATO as the alliance gathered for a summit on Thursday and warned the United States not to try to impose its own will on the former Soviet republic.

In a reference to opponents of NATO membership in Ukraine, who include members of the Russian-speaking minority, Lavrov said attempts to end the country’s non-aligned status could “derail all efforts aimed at initiating a dialogue with the aim of ensuring national security.”

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage

