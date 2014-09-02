Russia says Washington should lean on Kiev to push for peace talks

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Washington should use its influence in Kiev to push for peace in eastern Ukraine.

“The most important thing is the need to talk sense into the party of war in Kiev, and in large part only the United States can do this,” Lavrov told reporters.

“It is very important for it to use its influence as far as possible to send the necessary signals in favor of switching from trying to resolve the situation by military means, in favor of a political process.”